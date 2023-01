Ukrajina Rusko Online: Británia chce urýchliť pomoc Ukrajine, zvažuje aj poskytnutie tankov

Poland to deliver Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Polish President Andrzej Duda has announced the delivery of a company of modern German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Duda made the announcement at a meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky and Lithuanian counterpart Gitanas Nauseda in Lviv on Jan. 11 as part of the “Lublin Triangle” format, the regional partnership established by the three in July 2020. “A company of Leopard tanks will be provided as part of the coalition," Duda said at the press conference. A tank company generally consists of ten to a dozen tanks.