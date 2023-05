Spojené štáty uvalili sankcie na šéfa pobočky wagnerovcov v Mali

Promoting Accountability for Human Rights Abuses and Violations in Moura, Mali - United States Department of State

In March 2022, elements of the Malian Armed Forces with the support of members of the Kremlin-backed Wagner Group – a transnational criminal organization – conducted a military operation in Moura, Mali, which killed more than 500 people according to the UN Human Rights Office. Today, the Department of State is imposing visa restrictions on […]