V Osle odhalili sochu na pamiatku mrožice, ktorú úrady nechali utratiť

Sculpture of euthanised walrus Freya unveiled in Oslo fjord

A bronze sculpture was unveiled Saturday in Norway of the walrus Freya who gained global attention last summer after playfully basking in the Oslo fjord until officials euthanised her. The life-size sculpture depicts Freya lying on her side […]