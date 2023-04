Británii chýbajú zvonári na korunováciu kráľa Karola, majú sa rozozvučať všetky zvony v krajine

Queen Camilla: Charles’ wife gets title on coronation invite

King Charles III’s wife has been officially identified as Queen Camilla for the first time, with Buckingham Palace using the title on invitations for the monarch’s May 6 coronation. Camilla, who until now has been described as queen consort, is given equal billing on the ornate medieval style invitations that will be sent to more than 2,000 guests and were unveiled on Tuesday. The new title is another step in the remarkable transformation of a woman once derided as a homewrecker because of her role in the breakdown of Charles’ marriage to the late Princess Diana.