Pri útoku dronom v Sýrii zahynul americký kontraktor, USA podnikli niekoľko náletov

Amid confirmed reports of fata*lities | Unidentified aircraft attack military positions of Iranian-backed militias in Deir Ezzor city • The Syrian Observatory For Human Rights

Reliable SOHR sources have reported that unidentified aircraft attacked an ammunition warehouse in the “grain centre” and “rural development centre” opposite the “Officers Residences” in Harabesh neighbourhood in Deir Ezzor city. Also, SOHR activists have reported hearing explosions in Al-Jafra village, near Deir Ezzor city. The strikes caused successive explosions in weapons depots and […]