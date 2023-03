V Nepále zomrel na výškovú chorobu Slovák, píšu nepálske médiá

Slovak tourist dies of altitude sickness in Khumbu

KHUMBU: A Slovak tourist has died due to altitude sickness in the Khumbu region of Solukhumbu district. According to Inspector Ram Kishor Sah, an information officer from District Police Office, Solukhumbu, 68-year-old Ark Janko, a tourist from Slovakia died on Monday night in Khumbu Pasanlhamu Municipality-4, Gorakshep after falling into a lake. District Police Office […]