Zahynula pri rozdávaní chleba, ďalšia kvôli míne. Zelenskyj poďakoval ženám, ktoré bojujú za vlasť

“She was a warrior of light.” Stories of Ukrainian women killed at war

Ukrainian women are fighting, collecting and delivering aid to the hottest spots on the front. They take risks, and sadly often give their lives in doing so. They are an example of courage for the entire world. We have collected the stories of some of the defenders and volunteers who have been killed in the course of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Each of them fought for the freedom and independence of Ukraine.