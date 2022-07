Rakúsky dirigent Stefan Soltész skolaboval počas predstavenia a zomrel

Obituary: Hungarian Conductor Stefan Soltész Dies While Conducting at the Bayerische Staatsoper - OperaWire

The Bayerische Staatsoper has announced the death of conductor Stefan Soltész. The company said, “It is with horror and great sadness that the Bavarian State Opera has to announce the death of Stefan Soltesz. He died tonight after collapsing while conducting ‘Die Schweigsame Fame’ at the Nationaltheater. Our thoughts are with his wife Michaela.” General Director Serge Dorny also took {…}