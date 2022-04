Poľskou uhoľnou baňou, v ktorej pátrajú po nezvestných, otriasli ďalšie výbuchy

Rescuers injured in further mine blast

Polish President Andrzej Duda visited Pniówek Coal Mine today / twitter.com/prezydentpl/ Another explosion has hit the Pniowek coal mine in southern Poland injuring rescuers working to free miners trapped by suspected methane gas explosions early Wednesday morning, the State Mining Authority reported on Thursday evening. Author: editorial office Date: 21.04.2022 Source: Poland Daily 24,