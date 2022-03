Nemecký prezident Steinmeier a jeho manželka majú covid

German President Steinmeier isolating after positive Covid test | DPA

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is isolating at home after testing positive for the coronavirus, a spokesperson said on Tuesday. Steinmeier's wife, Elke Büdenbender, has also contracted the virus. "The symptoms are mild," the spokesperson said. A statement said all close contacts of the couple have been informed. Both have received three Covid-19 vaccine shots. Germany is seeing record levels of coronavirus infection, as the country prepares to phase out the last of its restrictions nationwide. From April 2, only certain mask rules will remain in place and states will have to declare ...