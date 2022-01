Europol zasiahol voči službe VPNLab.net. Využívali ju zločinci

Unhappy New Year for cybercriminals as VPNLab.net goes offline | Europol

A provider of choice for cybercriminals VPNLab.net was established in 2008, offering services based on OpenVPN technology and 2048-bit encryption to provide online anonymity for as little as USD 60 per year. The service also provided double VPN, with servers located in many different countries. This made VPNLab.net a popular choice for cybercriminals, who could use its services to carry...