Žiadne aplikácie a opatrnosť. Reportéri bez hraníc vydali manuál pre prácu v Číne

Beijing Winter Olympics: RSF urges press to protect themselves

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) urges journalists and media to protect themselves against the Chinese regime's surveillance when covering the Winter Olympics in early 2022. From 4th to 20th February, 2022, China will host the 24th Olympic Winter Games and, although access to pre-Olympic events for foreign journalists has been very limited in the recent months due in particular to the Covid-19 pandemic, the sports and general press of the whole world will give the event very wide coverage. On this occasion, RSF recommends journalists who travel to China to avoid downloading applications that could allow the Chinese authorities to monitor them. RSF also recommends that media outlets, publishers, and social networks denounce any editorial interference or pressure from the regime and continue their investigations into Beijing's attacks on press freedom (see the details of the recommendations below). "The Olympic Games provide President Xi Jinping with a dream opportunity to restore his ima