Novinári aj EÚ kritizovali Kubu za odobratie akreditácií agentúre EFE

IPI calls on Cuba to immediately reinstate EFE's press accreditations

The IPI global network of leading editors and journalists strongly condemns the decision by Cuban authorities to revoke the press accreditation of all journalists for the Spanish news agency EFE and urges the government of President Miguel Díaz-Canel to swiftly reverse this decision. According to EFE, Cuban authorities revoked the accreditation of all its staff […]