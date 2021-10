V tele mŕtveho ukrajinského poslanca našli metadón

Lawmaker Polyakov found dead in a taxi - KyivPost - Ukraine's Global Voice

Lawmaker Anton Polyakov, 33, was found dead in a Kyiv taxi on the night of Oct. 8. The authorities believe the cause was a heart attack. “According to the results of the autopsy, the death occurred because of an acute coronary heart disease,” said Nadiya Maksymets, spokesperson for the Kyiv Prosecutor’s Office. “We’re awaiting further […]