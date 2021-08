Do domu holandského novinára hodili Molotov kokteil

MFRR urges swift police action over Molotov cocktail attack on home of Dutch journalist - International Press Institute

The undersigned organisations of the Media Freedom Rapid Response (MFRR) today express serious concern over the Molotov cocktail attack on the home of journalist Willem Groeneveld in Groningen last night. We welcome the prompt response of the Dutch authorities to carry out a police investigation and we call on authorities to analyse the safety measures […]