Reportéri bez hraníc vyzvali na vyšetrenie útokov proti novinárom aj na Slovensku

Reporters attacked while covering Covid pass protests in four EU

At least seven journalists were physically attacked and others were threatened while covering protests in four European countries on Saturday (24 July) against the use of Covid-19 passes. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on authorities to provide reporters with better protection and to investigate physical attacks thoroughly. Demonstrators harassing journalists during the protests in Italy, France, Spain and Slovakia treated them as if they worked for propaganda mouthpieces of the governments that are conditioning access to certain public places on the possession of a Covid-19 pass. “Journalists should not be scapegoats for protesters’ disagreements with their governments,” said Pavol Szalai, the head of RSF’s European Union and Balkans desk. “Subjecting them to attacks, threats and obstruction while they are covering events as independent observers is unacceptable. We call for journalists to be given effective protection during protests and for physical attacks to be investigated