Haitského prezidenta zavraždili v jeho rezidencii

Jovenela Moisa zavraždili v noci na stredu.

7. júl 2021 o 12:23 TASR

Haitský prezident Jovenel Moise na snímke s americkým hercom Seanom Pennom.Haitský prezident Jovenel Moise na snímke s americkým hercom Seanom Pennom. (Zdroj: TASR/AP)

Správu budeme aktualizovať.

PORT-AU-PRINCE. Haitského prezidenta Jovenela Moisa v noci na stredu zavraždili v jeho rezidencii.

Informoval o tom portál televízie France 24.

Haitského prezidenta zavraždili v jeho rezidencii

Haitský prezident Jovenel Moise na snímke s americkým hercom Seanom Pennom.

Jovenela Moisa zavraždili v noci na stredu.


TASR 10m

