Haitského prezidenta zavraždili v jeho rezidencii

PORT-AU-PRINCE. Haitského prezidenta Jovenela Moisa v noci na stredu zavraždili v jeho rezidencii.
Informoval o tom portál televízie France 24.
The President of Haiti Jovonel Moïse was assassinated at his private residence early Wednesday morning.
Haiti has been ruled by some of the worst rulers
7.7.2021 o 12:19 · archivované: 7.7.2021 o 12:25