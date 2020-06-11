SME
Štvrtok, 11. jún, 2020 | Meniny má Dobroslava
V Spojených štátoch prvý raz transplantovali pľúca pacientke s COVID-19

Mladá žena, ktorá bola šesť týždňov pripojená na pľúcnu ventiláciu.

11. jún 2020 o 19:24 TASR

Ankit Bharat vykonáva transplantáciu pľúc v chicagskej nemocnici Northwestern Medicine.Ankit Bharat vykonáva transplantáciu pľúc v chicagskej nemocnici Northwestern Medicine. (Zdroj: SITA/AP)
WASHINGTON. Americkí lekári v Chicagu vykonali transplantáciu pľúc u pacientky s infekčným ochorením COVID-19, ktoré je vyvolané koronavírusom SARS-CoV-2.

Ide o prvý takýto zákrok u pacienta s novým typom nákazy v Spojených štátoch. Informovala o tom vo štvrtok agentúra AFP.

Pacientkou je mladá žena, ktorá bola šesť týždňov pripojená na pľúcnu ventiláciu na jednotke intenzívnej starostlivosti v univerzitnej nemocnici Northewestern Memorial Hospital v Chicagu.

"Transplantácia pľúc bola jej jedinou nádejou na prežitie," povedal primár oddelenia hrudníkovej chirurgie Ankit Bharat.

Napriek tomu, že je táto operácia technicky náročná, dá sa vykonať bezpečne, a preto ponúka "smrteľne chorým pacientom nakazených ochorením COVID-19 možnosť prežitia", dodal Bharat.

Pred operáciou musela mať pacientka negatívny test na vírus SARS-CoV-2 a jej ostatné orgány museli byť zdravé, aby zákrok prežila.

U ľudí v jej veku je veľmi neobvyklé, aby v dôsledku nákazy koronavírusom utrpeli také rozsiahle poškodenie pľúc. Lekári dúfajú, že budú môcť jej prípad dôkladne preskúmať, aby sa dozvedeli, prečo k tomu došlo.

V Číne vykonali podobnú operáciu v marci u 66-ročnej pacientky.

Všetko o koronavíruse a ochorení Covid-19

Washington, June 11, 2020 (AFP) - Surgeons have performed a double-lung transplant on a COVID-19 patient in Chicago, the hospital that carried out the procedure said Thursday, in what is thought to be a first in the United States.

The patient is a young Hispanic woman in her twenties, and had spent six weeks on a life support machine in the intensive care unit of Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

By early June, her lungs had become so badly damaged that it was decided that a transplant was her only option.

"A lung transplant was her only chance for survival," said Ankit Bharat, chief of thoracic surgery and surgical director of the Northwestern Medicine Lung Transplant Program.

He added that while the procedure itself was "technically challenging," it can be performed safely and thus "offers the terminally ill COVID-19 patients another option for survival."

It is believed to be the first time a double-lung transplant for a COVID-19 patient has taken place in the US.

China previously announced a similar operation on a 66-year-old woman, in March in eastern Zhejiang province.

Before the US patient could receive the transplant, she had to test negative for the SARS-CoV-2 virus -- and needed her other organ systems working well enough to give her a realistic chance of surviving.

"For many days, she was the sickest person in the COVID ICU - and possibly the entire hospital," said Beth Malsin, a critical care doctor.

"There were so many times, day and night, our team had to react quickly to help her oxygenation and support her other organs to make sure they were healthy enough to support a transplant if and when the opportunity came."

It was this combined effort -- keeping her alive on life support long enough for her body to clear the virus and test negative -- that paved the way for the successful outcome.

It is very unusual for a young woman to have suffered such extensive lung damage from the coronavirus, and doctors hope to study her closely to learn more about why this happened.

For now, they are hopeful she will go on to make a full recovery despite having almost succumbed to multi-organ failure.

Téma: Koronavírus SARS-CoV-2

